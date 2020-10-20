Disney might well be Netflix’s biggest competition in the streaming war, but now the service is trying to beat the Mouse House at its own game.

This month, Netflix is dropping an exciting new animated film directed by two Disney veterans and boasting the kind of sleek animation you’d expect from a cinema release.

Over The Moon is a family sci-fi adventure, which sees a young girl build a rocket ship so that she can fly to the moon and prove the existence of a goddess who means a lot to her.

It looks to be an action-packed and emotional journey of discovery, with a star-studded voice cast including Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Community’s Ken Jeong.

Here’s all the details you need on how to watch Over The Moon on Netflix.

When is Over The Moon released on Netflix?

Over The Moon will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 23rd October 2020.

You can set a reminder on Netflix now to alert you when the film is ready to watch.

How to watch Over The Moon

Over The Moon is a Netflix original movie, which means that it will be exclusive to the streaming service for anyone wishing to watch at home.

Head over to the Netflix website to start a membership from £5.99 per month, with 50 per cent off your first two months.

Prior to its Netflix launch, Over The Moon has seen a limited release in UK cinemas, so anyone craving the big screen experience should check to see if it’s playing locally.

What is Over The Moon about?

Over The Moon follows a smart young girl called Fei Fei, who uses her scientific knowhow to build a rocket ship to the moon, hoping to prove the existence of a legendary goddess.

She gets more than she bargained for, as her attempt at spaceflight sees her beamed up to a whimsical sci-fi world full of strange alien creatures.

Over The Moon is a musical adventure about moving forward, embracing all that life has to offer and utilising the power of imagination, making it uplifting family fare.

Who is in the cast of Over The Moon?

Young actors Cathy Ang and Robert G Chiu lead the voice cast as Fei Fei and her hyperactive friend Chin, who are fired off on an intergalactic adventure.

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) provides the voice of Moon Goddess Chang’e, while Hollywood A-listers John Cho and Sandra Oh also star as Fei Fei’s father and potential step-mother respectively.

Listen out for the vocal talents of Community and The Hangover star Ken Jeong, as well as comedian Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black) and Ruthie Ann Miles (The Americans).

The film is directed by Glen Keane and John Kahrs, both of whom have been involved in some of the biggest films to come out of Disney and Pixar in recent years.

Is there an Over The Moon trailer?

Even better: there are two! The first trailer was unveiled back in June, introducing the high-concept animated flick to the world.

A second (and final) trailer was released in September, ramping up anticipation for the film’s release.

Over The Moon is available to stream on Netflix from 23rd October.