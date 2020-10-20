When is Black Panther 2 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

The world was shocked and devastated to hear of the untimely passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who had been fighting a secret battle with cancer for several years.

Advertisement

He gifted the world with numerous fantastic performances, most recently appearing in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, but was best known around the world for playing King T’Challa aka Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After the first Black Panther film became a cultural phenomenon, work quickly got underway on a follow-up that would have continued the story of Boseman’s noble monarch.

In the wake of his tragic death, it’s unclear whether the film will still go ahead or what form it could take, as co-star Letitia Wright has said that the team are still very much mourning their lost friend.

For now, here’s everything we do know about Black Panther 2.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Black Panther 2 coming to UK cinemas?

Although it had been expected beforehand, the Black Panther sequel was officially confirmed at August 2019’s D23 Expo, with Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler revealing a cinema release date: 6th May 2022.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has seen the delay of many major films and television shows, prompting the studio to reshuffle their packed Marvel Phase 4 release schedule, but Black Panther has held on to its original date (so far).

However, the death of star Chadwick Boseman makes it more than likely that the film will shift from this release date, assuming the sequel is made at all.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

What is the plot of the Black Panther sequel?

It’s standard practice for Marvel Studios to keep story details about their upcoming Marvel movies tightly under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped rampant fan speculation about this much-anticipated blockbuster.

If the film does get made, it seems likely that the exit of Boseman’s T’Challa would play a major role in the story, whether that means recasting the King of Wakanda or writing the tragedy into the fictional story.

This could mean that, as in the comics, Letitia Wright’s Princess Shuri could take on her brother’s royal mantle, or it could be another character that takes on the role of Wakanda’s defender.

Wright recently told PORTER that she’s currently taking time to come to terms with Boseman’s death and that the idea of reprising her role is “strange”.

She said: “We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about. The thought of doing it [Black Panther] without him is kinda strange.

“We’re just grieving at the moment, so it’s trying to find the light in the midst of it.”

Previous rumours had suggested that Atlantean hero Namor could play a part in the sequel, though this plan may have been scrapped if it ever was an intended part of the story.

Is there a trailer for Black Panther 2?

No – and given filming (planned for March 2021) has been delayed until further notice following Boseman’s death, it could be a long time before we hear more about the Black Panther sequel.

What’s the title of Black Panther 2?

All we know for the moment is that the Black Panther sequel WON’T be called Black Panther II, as confirmed by director Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 event in August.

The film will likely go for a catchy subtitle, much like the Captain America, Thor and the Avengers films have opted for.

Who’s in the cast of Black Panther 2?

Dan MacMedan / Getty Images

Boseman is obviously a huge loss from the cast of any sequels, and it’s currently unclear whether his role will be recast. Out of respect for the late actor, it could be that Disney won’t try to introduce a new T’Challa, and will continue the story with other characters instead.

Writer/director Ryan Coogler has officially signed on to return for the sequel, and cast originally planning to return included Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Basset and Danai Gurira.

“I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see,” Coogler said in a tribute to his leading man.

“It leaves me broken knowing that I won’t be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take.”

Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross is also expected to reappear. “As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know,” Freeman told Collider in 2019.

The Sun previously reported that music superstar Beyoncé is also set to be involved in the Black Panther sequel, with a deal worth £80 million between her and Disney said to be in the works.

At the moment, reports are saying that she will only work on the film’s soundtrack, but it is possible she could take an on-screen role too, after her recent performance in Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.