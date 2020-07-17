When is Indiana Jones 5’s release date? Latest news and cast for Harrison Ford blockbuster

A fifth instalment in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise has been in development for more than a decade, ever since The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull opened to huge business back in 2008.

While that long-awaited return for Harrison Ford’s whip-toting rogue proved divisive among fans, it proved without any doubt that audiences are keen for more of his globe-trotting adventures.

Plans for Indiana Jones 5 were officially confirmed by Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy back in May 2015, but there has been some doubt in the years since over whether it would see the light of day.

The film has suffered repeated delays and could face yet another thanks to fresh complications caused by coronavirus, but it does have an acclaimed director at the helm and the full support of its original star.

Here is everything you need to know about Indiana Jones 5.

When is Indiana Jones 5’s released date?

Indiana Jones 5 is currently scheduled for release on 29th July 2022, which will be 14 years since the release of Crystal Skull and more than four decades since the first entry in the franchise.

Of course, fans would be wise to take that release date with a pinch of salt, as the film has been delayed numerous times up until now and its current date rests heavily on a relatively quick solution to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana Jones 5 cast

Will Harrison Ford be back for Indiana Jones 5?

As Harrison Ford approaches his 80th birthday, fans have long speculated whether the actor would choose to retire from the demanding physical stunts of Indiana Jones – but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Earlier this year, producer Kathleen Kennedy said that Ford will indeed reprise the iconic role and that he “can’t wait” to do so, but it is quite possible this could be the final time he puts on that snazzy hat.

In 2016, Disney boss Bob Iger alluded to the future of Indiana Jones beyond Ford’s involvement: “We’ll bring him [Harrison Ford] back, then we have to figure out what comes next.”

Will Shia LaBeouf return for Indiana Jones 5?

The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was notable for introducing Transformers star Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, the son of Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen).

Judging from a number of not-so-subtle hints dropped throughout the movie, it seemed that he was being groomed to take over the franchise, but those plans have since been abandoned.

Back in 2017, screenwriter David Koepp confirmed that LaBeouf’s character does not feature in the upcoming fifth entry, but it isn’t yet clear how Mutt’s absence will be explained.

Who else will be in the cast for Indiana Jones 5?

Aside from Ford, we’re awaiting details on which other Indiana Jones cast members could return for the fifth film in the series, but it seems quite possible that Karen Allen will reprise the role of Marion Ravenwood.

The former bar owner married Indiana Jones at the end of the most recent film, so it seems unlikely that they would write her out of his story at this point.

That being said, Allen told Cinema Blend in 2018 that she is yet to be contacted about Indiana Jones 5, but would “love” to be involved with the project.

“I’m very much hoping that I will be a part of it and I think, from my understanding, they are creatively working away on a script that they will be happy enough with,” she said.

Allen added: “They have embarked on a whole new trajectory, I think. It’s a mystery to me what that is and it’s a mystery to me whether I will be part of it, but I’m hoping. I would love to be part of it.”

In truth, there isn’t a huge number of characters that could return for Indy 5, given that the likes of Henry Jones Sr (Sean Connery) and George “Mac” Machale (Ray Winstone) have been killed off.

A popular fan theory suggests that Indiana Jones could reunite with his Temple of Doom sidekick Short Round (Jonathan Ke Quan) for his next movie, but this is no more than wild speculation at present.

What will happen in Indiana Jones 5?

Plot details for the fifth Indiana Jones film are currently a total mystery, but Allen’s comments claiming the franchise is going in a “whole new trajectory” are certainly intriguing.

Is there a trailer for Indiana Jones 5?

Indiana Jones 5 won’t start filming anytime soon, so don’t hold your breath for a trailer until late 2021 at the very earliest.

Will Steven Spielberg direct Indiana Jones 5?

Indiana Jones 5 will be the first chapter in the series to be directed by someone other than legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who announced he was stepping down from the project in February.

In his place, James Mangold has been hired to helm the next movie featuring Harrison Ford’s charming adventurer, a choice which could offer some clues as to where the story is headed next.

After all, Mangold won the adoration of fans for his 2017 smash-hit Logan, which depicted the final days of Hugh Jackman’s violent Marvel superhero Wolverine.

While there’s little chance of Indy 5 being anywhere near as explicit or blood-soaked, it could share a similar narrative theme of an ageing icon going on one last hurrah.

That being said, Spielberg had previously promised fans that Indiana Jones would not be killed off in the fifth film, so going out in a blaze of glory might well be off the table.

Franchise co-creator George Lucas, who played a big role in deciding the story for the previous four movies, will not be involved in the upcoming entry at all, according to screenwriter David Koepp.

