When is Deadpool 3’s release date? Cast, trailer and latest news

Deadpool has quickly become one of Marvel’s most popular characters among movie-goers, offering a very different kind of superhero to what they’re used to seeing.

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth has a reputation for making highly inappropriate jokes and slicing up his enemies with a katana, making him a far cry from Disney’s squeaky clean Avengers.

Of course, that poses something of a problem now that Deadpool is on a collision course with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it remains to be seen how his R-rated antics will blend with the family-friendly franchise.

Nevertheless, a third Deadpool solo movie does appear to be on the cards and will hopefully see him reunite with the likes of Cable (Josh Brolin), Domino (Zazie Beetz) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand).

Here’s everything we know so far about Deadpool 3:

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Deadpool 3’s release date?

Deadpool 3 is confirmed to be in development at Marvel Studios, but the film doesn’t have a release date just yet – and it sounds like fans could be left waiting for quite a while.

In April 2019, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke to Variety about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, saying: “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

However, this initial reassurance has given way to concern among some fans, after a third entry was not announced as part of Marvel phase four line-up and co-creator Rob Liefeld claimed it was not a priority for Disney.

In March, the prolific comic book writer told io9 that the studio hasn’t laid out plans to produce a new Deadpool movie in the next five years, which would place the sequel’s release date in 2025 at the earliest.

Of course, that was before the coronavirus pandemic threw the entire film and television industry into a state of disarray, potentially causing further delays.

What this means is that fans shouldn’t gear up for a new Deadpool film in the near future and there’s no telling what it could look like when it eventually arrives.

For instance, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has suggested (via Yahoo! Movies) that the Merc With A Mouth’s next misadventure might end up with a lower age certificate.

“It’s rated R so that’s not necessarily the [MCU] brand but he doesn’t necessarily need to be R and [Disney] don’t necessarily need to only make PG-13 movies,” Leitch explained. “I think we’ll find a happy ground.”

Deadpool 3 cast

Ryan Reynolds is once again expected to reprise his role as Wade Wilson, given that the actor is widely loved in the role and has been a huge creative force behind the first two movies.

What we don’t know just yet is which members of his supporting cast will return alongside him, with Morena Baccarin’s love interest Vanessa being a particularly difficult case to unravel.

After all, she was dead for most of the last film, but in the final few minutes Deadpool seemingly travelled back in time to prevent her murder from ever happening – or was that just a fantasy?

Fans will also be keen to see more of Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino, two characters who are frequent associates of Deadpool in the comics, as well as eventual members of the X-Force team.

And how can we forget the only X-Men members willing to work with Deadpool? Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) are strong bets to return, given their significant roles in the first two films.

Dwayne Johnson made headlines when he expressed interest in taking on the role of Weapon X experiment Garrison Kane in the third film, after working with Ryan Reynolds in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

However, the former wrestler has since pushed on with plans for his long-gestating Black Adam movie as part of the DC Extended Universe, so that would probably prevent him from getting involved with Marvel.

Dearest Rob, thank you amigo. It’s true, in @HobbsAndShaw, I have insanely outstanding chemistry with our familiar friend. Since you created the characters, how does one Garrison Kane get alone with one

????????‍♂️ ? https://t.co/1Z58qbiQp8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Is Deadpool now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

This is quite a complicated question. While Deadpool was first introduced as part of the standalone X-Men movies, the character could very well transition over to the MCU, following Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

While the other X-Men characters are expected to be completely rebooted following the disastrous performance of Dark Phoenix, Deadpool remains very popular so recasting the role would be asking for trouble.

Plus, as the character has such a fondness for meta humour, it would be very easy for him to shrug off any continuity errors with an offbeat remark straight down the lens of the camera.

(Fancy an MCU marathon? Here’s how to watch the Marvel movies in order.)

What will happen in Deadpool 3?

At the moment, few details have been released, but Ryan Reynolds did tell Variety that the film will go “in a completely different direction” to previous instalments.

The producers behind Deadpool had previously planned to make an X-Force spin-off movie, based on a comic book that follows a black-ops team of Marvel mutants on dangerous missions.

However, the project appears to have been one of the casualties of the Disney/Fox shuffle, so it’s possible some of those ideas could be incorporated into Deadpool 3 instead.

After all, the Merc with a Mouth has already tried to assemble the team once with hilariously gruesome results, so hopefully the second attempt will be a tad more successful.

Watch this space for more details as they come in.

Is there a trailer for Deadpool 3?

No, and it looks like we’ll be waiting a good long while to see any sort of footage. That is, unless Ryan Reynolds decides to start leaking things again.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.