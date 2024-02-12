Points were hard to come by in the opening two quarters, before 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings collected the ball from QB Brock Purdy before slinging the ball himself to Christian McCaffery for a 21-yarder trick play.

The Chiefs crept back into the game to draw level at 19-19 before the knife-edge overtime procedure kicked into gear.

The 49ers settled for a field goal on the opening OT drive, but a typical clutch drive by that man Patrick Mahomes saw Hardman haul in the game-winning TD in dramatic fashion.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Super Bowl 2024 result, scoreline, MVP and key stats.

Super Bowl 2024 result

Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl 2024 MVP

Who else? Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

In all honesty, Mahomes was below par for much of the evening, along with the many big names, as the game failed to deliver in regular time.

However, when it really counted, when all the chips were down, there is no player in the league you'd rather have leading a game-winning drive down the field than Mahomes. In clutch moments, he is inevitable.

Mahomes was handed the task of going 75 yards after the 49ers' opening OT possession ended in a field goal. He got the job done.

Super Bowl 2024 stats

Kansas City Chiefs

QB: Patrick Mahomes (26/38 for 291yds, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Rushing: Isiah Pacheco (15 carries, 53 yards)

Receiving: Travis Kelce (8 receptions, 86 yards)

San Francisco 49ers

QB: Brock Purdy (19/32 for 205yds, 1 TD)

Rushing: Christian McCaffrey (16 carries, 54 yards)

Receiving: Christian McCaffrey (6 receptions, 54 yards, 1 TD)

