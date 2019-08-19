In other words, it’s another rather unfortunate new record for Simon Kinberg’s beleaguered blockbuster, which also previously set the lowest opening box office weekend of the series.

"It clearly is a movie that didn't connect with audiences that didn't see it,” director Kinberg previously told KCRW’s Kim Masters.

"I’m here, I’m saying when a movie doesn’t work, put it on me. I’m the writer-director, the movie didn’t connect with audiences, that’s on me."

He added: "I mean honestly, there’s no way to know [why].

"And that’s the thing that I think can drive people crazy and keep them up and be thinking about a movie’s failure years later. If the lesson you’ve learned is that you had the wrong date or you didn’t have good marketing--that’s not a lesson."

Now, with 20th Century Fox owned by Disney and the X-Men reportedly headed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like these merry mutants could be headed for a serious reboot in the next few years.

And based on these box office numbers, we can’t imagine audiences will mind too much. Clearly, they weren’t really watching the current X-Men anyway.

