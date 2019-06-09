Dark Phoenix is the seventh film in the seriesand also stars Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy.

It follows Jean Grey’s descent into darkness and how her fellow heroes must turn against her for the sake of the world.

Dark Phoenix has been poorly received by critics and has a scored a pitiful 20% fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

