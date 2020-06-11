When is Black Panther 2 released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

As Avengers: Endgame provided an emotional farewell to three founding members of the team, all eyes are now on the next generation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Black Panther looks to play a crucial part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward, as an incredibly capable fighter with the amazing resources of Wakanda at his disposal.

Alongside more crossover appearances, T’Challa’s story is set to continue in his own solo adventures, fighting to keep his country safe as it takes a more prominent position on the world stage.

Here’s everything we know so far about Black Panther 2…

When is Black Panther 2 coming to UK cinemas?

Although it had been expected beforehand, the Black Panther sequel was officially confirmed at August 2019’s D23 Expo, with Kevin Feige and Ryan Coogler revealing a cinema release date: 6th May 2022.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has seen the delay of many major films and television shows, prompting the studio to reshuffle their packed Marvel Phase 4 release schedule, but Black Panther has held on to its original date (so far).

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

What is the plot of the Black Panther sequel?

It’s standard practice for Marvel Studios to keep story details about their upcoming projects tightly under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped rampant fan speculation about this much-anticipated blockbuster.

One of the most prominent rumours is that Namor could make his MCU debut in the sequel, which would open the door to an epic war between two very powerful nations.

For those unfamiliar, Namor is king of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and famously has a bad temperament, particularly towards land-dwellers. In the Avengers vs X-Men comic book storyline, he unleashed a terrible flood on Wakanda, leaving the country in ruins and beginning a bitter feud with Black Panther.

He is also often referred to as “The First Mutant,” which is quite fitting now that Marvel have the film rights to the X-Men back and will be looking for a way to introduce them. While not a member himself, Black Panther has a direct link to the team as he was married to Storm for several years in the comics.

Although Michael B Jordan’s Killmonger died at the end of the first film, some are wondering whether he could make a cameo appearance on the astral plane, given that he proved to be hugely popular with fans.

Is there a trailer for Black Panther 2?

Unfortunately not. We’re probably a long way off from seeing one too, as the Marvel flick won’t start filming for some time yet…

What’s the title of Black Panther 2?

All we know for the moment is that the Black Panther sequel WON’T be called Black Panther II, as confirmed by director Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige at Disney’s D23 event in August.

The film will likely go for a catchy subtitle, much like the Captain America, Thor and the Avengers films have opted for. Stay tuned for more title news.

Who’s in the cast of Black Panther 2?

Writer/director Ryan Coogler has officially signed on to return for the sequel, and he seems to be bringing back most of his cast including Boseman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Basset and Danai Gurira.

Martin Freeman’s Everett Ross is also expected to reappear. “As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That’s my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don’t know,” Freeman told Collider.

Rumour has it that despite his character’s death, Michael B Jordan could also return – not entirely surprising, given that the actor has appeared in every one of Coogler’s film thus far.

The Sun recently reported that music superstar Beyoncé is also set to be involved in the Black Panther sequel, with a deal worth £80 million between her and Disney said to be in the works.

At the moment, reports are saying that she will only work on the film’s soundtrack, but it is possible she could take an on-screen role too, after her recent performance in Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

How does the Black Panther sequel fit in with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame?

Given that it will be released several years after T’Challa was brought back from the snap, it’s unclear how closely Black Panther 2 will reference the plot of the climactic Avengers: Endgame.

However, given that Wakanda had to survive without its king and half its population for five years, it seems likely that some massive societal changes may have taken place that will need to be addressed in the sequel.

