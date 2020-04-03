When is A Quiet Place 2 released in cinemas? Cast, plot and trailer

A sequel to A Quiet Place, the hit horror movie starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, is coming to cinemas in 2020. But who’s in the cast of the new film, what’s going to happen in the follow-up and when will it be released?

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know…

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is A Quiet Place 2 released in cinemas?

Although originally scheduled to hit UK cinemas 20th March 2020, the release of A Quiet Place 2 has been suspended due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The film’s release has now moved to 4th September 2020.

In a statement announcing the delay, Paramount said: “We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

Director and star of the first film John Krasinski added on Instagram that “due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time” for the film to be released.

Filming began on 15th July 2019, an occasion marked by Krasinski with a Twitter tease of the first clapperboard…

Who’s in the cast of A Quiet Place 2?

Emily Blunt will reprise her role as mother Evelyn Abbott, alongside original cast members Millicent Simmonds as her deaf daughter Regan and Noah Jupe as her eldest son Marcus.

In terms of new faces for the sequel, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is joining the cast as a rather ominous-sounding “man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit”.

Widows actor Brian Tyree Henry was also in talks to star in the film, but has since dropped out – possibly because of a scheduling clash with Marvel’s The Eternals? – and been replaced by Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), playing an as-yet-unspecified role.

What is A Quiet Place 2 about?

The first A Quiet Place film followed the Abbotts, a young family in post-apocalyptic USA who are forced to live in silence to avoid being slaughtered by monsters with super-sensitive hearing. It was a surprise smash hit in 2018, earning $340 million worldwide on a budget of $17 million.

According to sequel star Henry, A Quiet Place 2 is going to answer some big questions about the monsters and introduce new survivors.

“We’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones,” he told the Observer. “And I think that we’re also going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened. I think that people want to know that.

“But I think you’re just going to see another side of it… more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

Who is directing A Quiet Place 2?

The US Office star John Krasinksi – who is Blunt’s off-screen husband and wrote and directed the first film – will not be starring in the sequel after his character was (spoiler alert!) killed off in the first film.

The Office actor will, however, be back on board to write and direct A Quiet Place 2.

Is there a trailer for A Quiet Place 2?

Yes, there are two – and if the early signs are anything to go by, it looks like the sequel will be no less tense an affair than the original.

We see a flashback to the first appearance of the monsters, and get a first glimpse at Cillian Murphy’s character.

The second was released in late February.

And there’s also a new poster for the film too…

Advertisement

A Quiet Place 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 20th March 2020