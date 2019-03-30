According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is in talks to join Emily Blunt in the cast for the horror sequel, which is being written and directed by Blunt's husband John Krasinski, who helmed the original.

He will reportedly play "a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit", which sounds rather ominous for Blunt's Evelyn Abbott and her two children Regan and Marcus (young actors Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are both returning, too).

A Quiet Place was a surprise smash hit in 2018, earning $340 million worldwide on a budget of $17 million. It centred around Blunt's young family in post-apocalyptic USA, who are forced to live in silence to avoid the wrath of monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.

Filming is to begin this summer, with a 15 may 2020 release planned.