The Muppet Christmas Carol is not on TV this Christmas and people aren’t happy

Over the years a handful of films have marked themselves out as must-watch festive treats – no Christmas would be the same without a customary viewing of It’s a Wonderful Life, Elf or Miracle on 34th Street, for example.

Unfortunately there’s bad news for fans of one such film this year, with the news that The Muppet Christmas Carol won’t be showing on television over the festive period.

The hit 1992 adaptation, which famously starred Sir Michael Caine as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and included a hatful of excellent tunes, has become one of the most popular film in the Christmas canon and is often guaranteed a spot in the TV line-up.

And so, the news that that won’t be the case this year has unsurprisingly let to a great deal of disappointment amongst those desperate for another festive sing along with Kermit and co – with a few taking to Twitter to voice their discontent.

just saw the tv Christmas listing and can’t see muppets Christmas carol anywhere and I’m panicking — Briony McIver (@brionymciver) December 6, 2019

Even though I've got it on blu-ray to watch at any time, The Muppet Christmas Carol not (repeat, *not*) being on free UK TV this year is a far greater assault on the festive season than anything the Grinch or the orange one could even dream of. #humbug #whenfilmisgone pic.twitter.com/duw7in0x8I — Chris Dale (@ChrisDalek) December 8, 2019

What the hell is going on this year? No Muppet Christmas Carol on TV this Christmas!? — Steph Hulme (@hulme_steph) December 7, 2019

While the film won’t be on TV, however, it IS available on NOW TV – and so those with a subscription to the streaming service have more cause than ever to have a thankful heart.

And a number of other festive favourites WILL be showing on terrestrial television throughout December – so if you are forced to take a year off from The Muppet Christmas Carol there’s no shortage of alternative options to help you get your yuletide movie fix.