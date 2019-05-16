When is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a new film from Quentin Tarantino boasting a stellar cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The movie is set in 1969 at the height of hippy Hollywood and photos of the cast in their sixties glad rags have made a big splash online.

Here’s everything you need to know about one of 2019’s most anticipated movies…

When is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood released in cinemas?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will hit UK cinemas on 14th August 2019. It gets an American release a few weeks earlier on 26th July 2019.

Who is in the cast of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt lead the cast as fictional characters Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth. Dalton is the former star of a Western TV series, and Booth is his longtime stunt double.

Despite the two leads being fictional, there actually are some real-life characters in the movie…

Margot Robbie stars as Sharon Tate, an actress and model who was also the wife of director Roman Polanski. Tate was eight and a half months pregnant when she and her unborn son were killed at the hands of the Charles Manson family cult in August 1969.

Other actors playing real-life characters include Damon Herriman as Charles Manson, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham as his followers, Rafal Zawierucha as Roman Polanski, Bruce Dern as ranch owner George Spahn, Damian Lewis as iconic actor Steve McQueen, Mike Moh as martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Emile Hirsch as Hollywood hairstylist Jay Sebring, Luke Perry (in his final film role) as actor Wayne Maunder and Nicholas Hammond as actor/director Sam Wanamaker.

The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino as Dalton’s fictional agent Marvin Schwarz, as well as Timothy Olyphant, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Kurt Russell, Michael Masden and Tim Roth.

What is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood about?

Plot details have been kept largely under wraps for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but Tarantino has previously said that the film will be “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognise anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour… Sharon Tate.”

Is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood fact or fiction?

Despite the fact that it’s set in Hollywood in 1969 and features real-life characters from that time, the movie is, for the most part, fictional. Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth are Tarantino’s inventions, but they are said to be based on actor Burt Reynolds and stuntman Hal Needham, who were active in that era.

Are there any photos of the cast in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

Yes! In this Twitter snap, Robbie is sporting a sixties look in character as Tate, complete with white leather boots.

And below DiCaprio can be seen in a yellow polo neck and orange suit jacket. To the left is Pitt in double denim and aviators.

Is there a trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood?

There is indeed. Here you go…