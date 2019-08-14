The music drives many of the film's best scenes; the party in the Playboy Mansion, as the camera tracks Tate as she dances her way through the crowd; the various car rides across Los Angeles; and perhaps most noticeably the climactic scene in Dalton's house, throughout which Vanilla Fudge's You Keep Me Hangin' On blares in the background.

Tarantino decided to make the soundtrack a time capsule of the era, ensuring none of the songs featured in the movie came out after 1969 (when all the action takes place).

According to the film's music supervisor Mary Ramos, the director has an entire room in his house chock full of records, where the process for music curation begins.

More like this

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

"He invites me over and I madly scribble as he’s talking a mile a minute and pausing to put the needle down on records," she told Rolling Stone. "Everything starts in his record room.”

Find out where they ended up below with the full track list from the film.

Follow our Spotify playlist to get all of the tunes on your device right now. There's a special vinyl edition of the soundtrack available to buy from October 25, but you can pre-order it now. You can also buy the album or individual singles from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's soundtrack. If you have Amazon Unlimited Music membership you can stream it all for free.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood full track list

Advertisement