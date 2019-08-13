However, despite it supposedly centring around the Manson murders, his ninth film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, is free of blood and guts for a long time... until it isn't.

How violent is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood?

As Tarantino films go, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is fairly tame.

There is one very gruesome fight scene at the end of the film, which involves multiple stabbings, a couple of gunshot wounds and a flamethrower... but prior to that, the most violent thing that happens is Brad Pitt punching a hippie in the face (multiple times).

The rest of the film is entirely free from violence. If you're squeamish, you should be able to get through the bad bits by covering your eyes with your hands. The movie is so much more than what happens at the end, and it is well worth persevering through the discomfort.

