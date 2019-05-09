Accessibility Links

James Cameron congratulates Avengers: Endgame for overtaking Titanic in box office records

It took a team of superheroes to sink the Titanic

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic; Josh Brolin in Avengers: Endgame (Sky, Disney)

It’s fair to say that Marvel’s new movie Avengers: Endgame has been reasonably popular, with the blockbuster superhero team-up movies breaking all sorts of box office records since its debut at the end of April.

Now, though, Endgame has broken through a significant ceiling by overtaking James Cameron’s 1997 epic Titanic in ticket sales, with only another Cameron film – 2009’s Avatar – standing in its way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Avengers: Endgame news and reviews

Still, current champion Cameron has clearly taken the Avengers’ success in his stride, congratulating Marvel Studios on their achievement with a special Twitter post depicting the Titanic being sunk by the superhero franchise’s trademark symbol.

“To Kevin [Feige, Marvel president] and everyone at Marvel,” the director wrote on Twitter.

“An Iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

In posting this, Cameron follows a long tradition of movie industry professionals marking their box office records being broken by posting special images, with Marvel and Kevin Feige themselves congratulating the makers of Jurassic World in 2015 when that film beat the first Avengers movie’s opening weekend.

Whether Cameron will also have to cook up a blue-skinned Na’vi tribute to the Avengers remains to be seen…

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic; Josh Brolin in Avengers: Endgame (Sky, Disney)
