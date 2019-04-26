Accessibility Links

Scarlett Johansson would consider becoming a politician ‘some time in the future’

The Avengers: Endgame star won't rule out swapping the red carpet for the campaign trail

Scarlett Johansson, Getty

Avengers: Endgame star Scarlett Johansson says that she won’t rule out entering politics “some time in the future”.

Johansson, who plays Black Widow in Marvel’s Avengers film franchise, has been politically active in the past, delivering a heartfelt speech at a #TimesUp rally last year.

Asked whether her activism had fuelled further ambitions, Johansson said “Maybe some time in the future.”

“I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics,” she told Variety. “Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven’t.”

Asked about the possibility of a standalone Black Widow film, Johansson remained tight-lipped. However, she did explain why such a film hasn’t already happened.

Chris Evans' Captain America and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel)
Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel)

“I think everything happens when it’s supposed to,” she said. “All I’ll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character, may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it.”

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now

