Avengers: Endgame directors pen letter to fans asking them to avoid spoiling “surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion”

Robert Downey Jr has already told us “there is no way that anybody could guess what’s going to happen” in the conclusion to Avengers: Endgame, and it seems the film’s directors are keen to keep whatever it is under wraps for those who haven’t seen it.

Taking to social media, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo shared an open letter pleading with fans not to spoil the “surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion” to the movie – which some think could mean major characters are set to be killed off (looking at you, Captain America).

In a typed letter, the brothers said: “For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering. Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction.

“Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

“Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

“Remember, Thanos still demands your silence.”

The letter – similar to the one the duo wrote ahead of Infinity War – emerged after reports that spoilers and five minutes of vital footage from the superhero blockbuster had surfaced online (there’s even a whole subreddit devoted to the topic).

Marvel fans may also have to be particularly careful in the days leading up to Endgame’s release (26th April) given that the three-hour film is released 48 hours earlier in China, leaving a huge window for spoilers.

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Friday 26th April 2019