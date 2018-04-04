"Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy," the letter reads. "Only a handful of people know the film's true plot."

And even when the film is released, the Russos are requesting that fans keep the film’s story to themselves, under threat of a serious squishing from Thanos himself.

“We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain that same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time,” they wrote.

“Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

Yep – Captain America is DEFINITELY going to die.

We’re not sure how long this resolution will last once the film itself comes out, but it’s a commendable attempt from the Russos to keep the film’s storyline secret. And even some of its stars got involved with the #ThanosDemandsYourSilence campaign, ranging from those who genuinely knew nothing about the plot (like Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner) to those with a history of spoiling the Marvel films (We’re looking at you, Tom Holland).

Infinity gauntleted fingers crossed we all get to see the finished film unspoilt.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on 26th April