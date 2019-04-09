But it seems Karen Gillan may have already dropped a few clues about what will happen between the supervillain and his daughter – her character, Nebula.

The blue-skinned assassin, first introduced in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, looks set to take on her estranged father Thanos in Marvel’s latest outing, according to Gillan.

Josh Brolin as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

Speaking at a press conference for Avengers: Endgame, the 31-year-old said, “It's maybe safe to say [Nebula] suffers from some daddy issues because her dad is Thanos, so who wouldn't?

“I'm excited for her to face the source of this abuse. She's talked about how she wants to inflict revenge, so we all know about that. I'd like to see her try to face that."

But it appears that the former Doctor Who star may have shared a little too much about Nebula’s fate, because she then quickly added, "I don't know if she will. Maybe she won't. I just got really nervous I gave something away, so I'm going to stop."

Gillan’s loose-lipped response then saw other actors having to tiptoe around their answers, with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd saying: “I’m terrified to say anything. I did see the trailer, so I do know that I’m in it. As for how he fits in, that remains to be seen.”

However, it seems that Avengers: Endgame is likely to be a final chapter for some characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, “We talked about what haven’t we seen in films based on comic characters. We haven’t seen an ending — definitive conclusion to an overall saga. That’s why it’s called Endgame, and that’s why I think it’s very, very, very special.”

The sense of conclusion is echoed by directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

“The story is very much about how these heroes deal with loss, resounding loss, true loss, devastating loss,” Anthony said. “How does a hero move forward from that moment?”

“With Endgame, we get to finish off one of the grandest experiments in movie history,” Joe continued. “What we’re hoping for is that people feel satisfied with the conclusion.”

Avengers: Endgame is released in cinemas on 25th April