Now Gillan will star as poverty-stricken Ruby in her latest film, a thriller titled All Creatures Here Below.

The film, which is due for release in cinemas from 10th May and on iTunes from the 17th, follows Ruby and her partner Gensan (played by David Dastmalchian) as they struggle on the fringes of Los Angeles.

When Gensen loses his job, the twosome impulsively break the law which sees them forced to flee across the country, taking refuge in their hometown of Kansas City.

While this is another acting role for Gillan, she has since expressed a desire to focus more on writing and directing her own features following the release of her feature film The Party’s Just Beginning in 2018.

“I just know that I want to direct. That’s what I want to do with my life,” she said in an interview with The Guardian last year.

“[I want to be able to] tell your own story, rather than helping someone else tell theirs – which is what acting feels like.”