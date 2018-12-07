In the spirit of all things festive, Kimmel requested that Gillan sing Jingle Bells – and she nailed it.

“You can get a mini residency in Vegas with that kind of thing,” Kimmel approved.

Not that she’ll need one, what with a role in the forthcoming Avengers 4 and the release of her new movie The Party’s Just Beginning, which she directed, wrote and stars in. Gillan is one busy lady.

Avengers 4 will be released in the UK on 26th April 2019