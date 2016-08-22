Well, keep your wigs on Jumanji fans (sorry, Dwayne), because Johnson himself has confirmed that the new movie, also starring Jack Black and Kevin Hart, is not a re-boot but "a continuation" of the original story.

Writing on Instagram, Johnson said: “In two weeks I'll reunite with ol' friends Kevin Hart & Jack Black and we have the honor to introduce a whole new generation to the amazing world of #JUMANJI. *(for the record we are NOT making a reboot, but rather a continuation of the awesome JUMANJI story)”

You may remember that the last we saw of board game in the first film, it had washed up on a beach in France and been found by two little girls. Which means the real question is not whether The Rock is Alan Parrish, but which of those little girls will he be playing...?