In the preview footage, released on Good Morning America, we see the universe’s remaining superheroes – from Captain America to War Machine and Captain Marvel – gathered in Avengers HQ, seemingly discovering evidence that Thanos has unleashed the power of the infinity gauntlet once more.

“He used the stones again,” says a Black Widow, staring at a hologram of a planet – maybe one where Thanos can be found.

The discussion quickly turns to taking on Thanos and retrieving the infinity stones, with Captain Marvel taking the lead: “Let’s get him. Use them to bring him back.”

“Just like that?” questions Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

“Yeah,” Captain America states with certainty. “Just like that.”

However, Banner still isn’t convinced, asking how the team know they won’t fail just like in Infinity War.

“Before you didn’t have me,” Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel replies simply.

So, is this how the Avengers will defeat Thanos and bring life back to their fallen comrades? It seems unlikely to us.

For starters, it all seems a tad too easy. Even though a straight-forward fist fight with Thanos would be amazing to watch, it would feel too anti-climatic a solution.

Also, we doubt that Marvel would want to spoil such a big plot point in a small preview clip. If this is how Thanos falls, it ruins too much of the film.

Plus, we can also guess that considering Tony Stark isn’t in the room, the scene previewed is from the start of the movie. It seems unlikely Endgame will want to stretch such a basic plot to three hours of running time.

Our guess? Something else is at play. This plan leaves too many questions about the role of Ant-Man (who also doesn’t appear in the preview clip), Iron Man and THOSE quantum realm suits unanswered.

All we can hope is that not too many Avengers are killed off before the team have to resort to plan B. We’re looking at you, Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Friday 26th April 2019