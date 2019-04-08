It features brief interview snippets with Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) and more and sees Downey Jr make the rather massive claim that nobody will have guessed how the film will play out. So Ant-Man isn't going to climb up inside Thanos? Damn...

"I guarantee you there is no way that anybody could guess what is going to happen," he says in the clip.

Brie Larson, recently anointed as Captain Marvel, adds: "This is the end of the fireworks show – the grand finale."

The new movie is a three-hour climax to the current 22-film arc that Marvel kicked off with the first Iron Man, so it is certainly likely to go big. Whether or not that means countless fan theories about what might happen are all entirely wrong, remains to be seen..

Avengers: Endgame is released in UK cinemas on Friday 26th April 2019