When is Captain Marvel released in the UK? Movie release date, cast, trailer, plot, theories and more

It’s been a decade since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with 2008’s Iron Man, and it’s since given us 20 films and even more superheroes.

Though each solo film has featured heroes that vary in terms of powers and personality, you’ve probably noticed something: not one of the films has been led by a woman (though Evangeline Lilly’s The Wasp shared top billing with Ant-Man in 2018).

That’s all about to change with the upcoming Captain Marvel. Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s first female-driven superhero film.

When is Captain Marvel released in UK cinemas?

The film will be flying into UK cinemas on 8th March 2019. This is the same day as the planned US release, so hopefully we might remain unscathed by spoilers!

Yes! Introducing the movie’s 90s setting, the younger Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Carol’s backstory (she seems to have lost her memory of Earth), the new trailer was well-received online, and has already inspired some remakes.

The trailer did take a while to arrive, however, and it may have been that Marvel was holding back on a Captain Marvel teaser so as not to pull focus from Infinity War or Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Who is Captain Marvel?

In the source comics Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, is an officer in the US Air Force whose DNA is fused with an alien’s during an explosion, giving her the powers of superhuman strength, flight and energy projection.

The Kree alien whose DNA she now possesses is actually Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel from the comics, though Danvers has held the name in the source material as well.

In 2012, Carol Danvers became the seventh character to take on the Captain Marvel alias in the comics. Other pseudonyms she has held throughout her comic-book history are Ms Marvel, Binary and Warbird. Confusing, we know.

Do you have to see Avengers: Infinity War before Captain Marvel?

In short: not necessarily (but you still should).

Like most origin films, we will be introduced to a new hero and unfamiliar circumstances. Also, Captain Marvel is set to take place in the 1990s, well before the era of the Avengers. Both of these facts mean prior knowledge is not required, so die-hard MCU fans and newbies alike should be able to enjoy the film.

However, given that Infinity War hinted at Captain Marvel in its sole post-credits scene, it seems likely that the end of the film will tie in to the eagerly-awaited Avengers 4 (which is set to introduce Larson to the wider Marvel universe) in some way.

What will happen in Captain Marvel?

Fans of superhero films have most likely seen their fair share of origin stories and are well-versed on the typical zero-to-hero formula they follow. Though as producer Nate Moore promises that Captain Marvel will “subvert” this traditional origin story arc, there are plenty of questions to ponder.

“Captain Marvel is an origin movie in that you haven’t seen her before, but we think we’ve stumbled upon a structure there that isn’t the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are,” Moore said according to Cinema Blend. “We’re very conscious of making sure that audiences don’t get things that feel like they’ve seen them before.”

And the first trailer gives some hints as to the topsy-turvy origin story we’ll be seeing in the new film, where Carol is already a superpowered member of Starforce, with only hazy memories of her life on Earth that begin to reemerge when she returns to her home planet.

Fans of the Avengers comics might notice that the plot takes inspiration from the Kree-Skrull War story arc that spanned from June 1971 to March 1972. The blue-skinned Kree made their first MCU appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, and in new pictures we’ve also been introduced to the shapeshifting Skrulls.

Also, we are sure to see US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers in her sky-high element, as star Brie Larson has reportedly been learning to fly a plane.

Who is in the cast?

Oscar-winner Brie Larson will star as our fearless heroine Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, with Jude Law playing her mentor Mar-Vell/Walter Lawson.

Even though this is set in pre-Avengers times, a few familiar faces are scheduled to pop up. Samuel L Jackson (pictured) and Clark Gregg appear as ‘90s era versions of Nick Fury and Agent Phil Coulson, with the actors digitally ‘de-aged’ to play their younger selves.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that both actors’ appearances would be altered to match the period.

There will also be no shortage of aliens in this film. Lee Pace will reprise his role as Kree alien Ronan the Accuser alongside Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer (both previously appeared as their older selves in Guardians of the Galaxy). Humans star Gemma Chan meanwhile will play Kree geneticist Minn-Erva.

Carol Danvers’ family will be comprised of Kenneth Mitchell as Joseph, Colin Ford as Steve and Mckenna Grace as young Carol.

Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, Robert Kazinsky, Annette Bening and Vik Sahay will also appear, though their characters are currently unknown.