The Thirteenth Doctor was shown falling to Earth after being chucked out of the Tardis in her very first scene at the end of Doctor Who's 2017 Christmas special, while Captain Marvel crashes into a Blockbuster store in the trailer for the new movie.

Now, the two moments have been combined – with surprisingly seamless results.

In a clip shared by fan account the Doctor Who Page, the Time Lord tumbles out of the Tardis and straight through the roof of, you guessed it, a Blockbuster.

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October, but there's a longer wait for Captain Marvel, which will be released in UK cinemas in February 2019.