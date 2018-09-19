The first shows Whittaker's Doctor wearing overalls, goggles and brandishing a new sonic screwdriver. We're betting heavily that this is the moment that the gadget is made.

The second is a sinister shot from elsewhere in the episode.

It shows the Doctor, still wearing Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor costume, standing in front of a humanoid outline that's been made in a chain-link fence. Alongside her are new companions Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill), Ryan Sinclair (Tosin Cole) and Bradley Walsh's Graham O'Brien, who seems to be carrying a battery of some kind. Also joining them is Sharan D Clarke as regular character Grace, who is carrying a bag of tools.

We have no idea, of course, who or what could have caused such criminal damage, but it's safe to assume from the caption – "We don't get aliens in Sheffield" – that it wasn't human.

The good news is that we don't have too long to wait to find out...

Doctor Who series 11 premieres on BBC1 on 7th October