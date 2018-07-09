The illustrated calendar also features a drawing of oscar-winning Larson in a rocket ship. Larson's character, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, is an Air Force pilot who gains superpowers after being exposed to the DNA of a Kree alien. The film is set during the 1990s.

Captain Marvel, which is due to hit cinemas in March 2019, is co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Fleck also took to social media to mark the final day of shooting, posting an image of the date on Instagram with the caption, "We got next..."

Larson is joined by a number of starry cast mates, including Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, McKenna Grace, Gemma Chan and Lee Pace.