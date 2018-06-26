That is, until today – because now one of the film’s actors has given us a sneak peek at her new character, with actor Gemma Chan (best known for her role in Humans) revealing a rather drastic haircut she’s adopted to play the role of alien scientist/spy Minn-Erva.

It’s quite the Look, and we can’t wait to see Chan in action with it.

“I’m a bit nervous!” Chan previously told RadioTimes.com of the new role.

“There's lots of action, and I've been doing a little bit of training, but not as much as Brie. Yeah, she's been really going for it.

“We've been messaging. Actually we've met – I went out to LA for the read-through quite recently.”

Based on Chan's caption it seems like her time filming on the movie has already come to an end, so fingers crossed that means we’ll be finding out even more about it soon.

Captain Marvel will be released in February