The Favourite leads the Bafta Film nominations with star Olivia Colman up for leading actress
Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star is Born all received seven nominations
The Favourite – a tragicomedy starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne – leads the British Academy Film Awards 2019 nominations with 12 nods.
Hot off the heels of winning Best Actress at the Golden Globes, Colman has been shortlisted in the equivalent category in the Baftas, her first ever nomination at the film awards.
Colman’s co-stars in The Favourite, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, are both up for Supporting Actress, Yorgos Lanthimos is in the running for best director, and the royal romp has also been named in the Best Film category – along with nominations for Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair and Editing.
Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each received seven nods, while Vice has six, BlacKkKlansman has five, and Cold War and Green Book both have four.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Mary Poppins Returns, Mary Queen of Scots and Stan & Ollie have three nominations each.
Other British talent recognised in the nominations includes First Man’s Claire Foy for Supporting Actress and Steve Coogan for Best Actor for his role as Stan Laurel in Stan & Ollie.
The British Academy Film Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 10th February at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It will be hosted by Joanna Lumley and be broadcast on BBC1.
See the full list of nominees below…
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Best Leading Actress
Glenn Close
Lady Gaga
Melissa McCarthy
Olivia Colman
Viola Davis
Best Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper
Christian Bale
Rami Malek
Steve Coogan
Viggo Mortensen
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams
Claire Foy
Emma Stone
Margot Robbie
Rachel Weisz
Best Supporting Actor
Adam Driver
Mahershala Ali
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell
Timothée Chalamet
Best Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Original Screenplay
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Best Director
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Best Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Apostasy
Beast
A Cambodian Spring
Pili
Ray & Liz
Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Best Original Music
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Make Up & Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie Vice
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One