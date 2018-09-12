Stars and fans pay tribute as Carry On actress Fenella Fielding dies aged 90

The actress uttered the famous line "Do you mind if I smoke?" in Carry On Screaming

Stars and fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to Carry On actress Fenella Fielding, who has died following a stroke at the age of 90.

The stage and screen actress, once known as “England’s First Lady of the double entendre”, is best remembered for her comic roles, in particular as femme-fatale Valeria in 1966 film Carry On Screaming!, in which she utters her most famous line – “Do you mind if I smoke?” – as plumes of ethereal smoke literally emanate from her body.

She also appeared in the 1961 film Carry On Regardless.

“Sad to hear the news of Fenella Fielding, a fabulous actress and lovely lady,” Emmerdale and Allo Allo star Vicki Michelle posted on Twitter.

“A true screen icon, she leaves a wonderful legacy but will always be loved and remembered best for that immortal line… ‘Do you mind if I smoke?’”

“Such a loss,” she added.

“One of the best things my job has brought me is that I got to see Fenella Fielding present the Bad Sex Awards last year,” journalist Sarah Ditum posted. “An absolute fox, purring with mischief, and everything I’d hoped for since I loved the Carry Ons.

“Thank you, you total star.”

Another fan described Fielding as an “icon” and “true British eccentric”.

“I’ve genuinely loved her since watching Carry On Screaming as a kid,” they wrote.

“Very sad to read of the death of that splendid comedy actress # FenellaFielding – iconic and wonderful in Carry On Screaming and a touch of class in my first film Wishbaby,” wrote Vendetta’s film producer Jonathan Sothcott.

“We don’t mind if you smoke. RIP.”