They’re rebooting the Carry On film franchise

A series of new Carry On films are set to hit cinema screens over the next few years, with the first penned by Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps scribes

Oooh Matron! The Carry On film franchise seemed long dead after the critical mauling Carry On Columbus received but that hasn’t stopped Hereford Films’ Jonathan Sothcott from giving them another day in the sun.

Variety reports that he’s teaming up with Carry On Films’ Brian Baker (who owns the rights to the movies) to produce a series of new Carry On films, the first of which will be called Carry On Doctors. The medically-themed film will be written by Tim Dawson and Susan Nickson, who brought us BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

The original run spanned 31 films, and made massive stars of Kenneth Williams, Sid James and Barbara Windsor – to name but a few. Carry On Doctors (the 32nd film in the Carry On franchise) will be followed by another new film titled Carry On Campus.

The franchise’s original writer, Norman Hudis, died earlier this year at the age of 93.

“I’m very excited for the project to go into production, and to honor Peter Rogers’ legacy. He was a cornerstone of the British film industry for many years and it is a privilege to continue the ‘Carry On’ tradition”, said Baker, remembering the man who produced the original films.

It’s not yet clear who’ll star in the films, but Sothcott has promised the new flicks will stay true to their British heritage.

“We are making a new entry in the series with love and care: it isn’t a remake or an attempt to reinvent the wheel. We won’t be trying to find new Sids or Kenneths — we’re looking to create a whole new ensemble of brilliant British comedic actors. No stunt casting. No big American stars. This will be British film at its best, as the truly remarkable heritage deserves”, he explained.

“I’m thrilled to be involved in perhaps the biggest comedy franchise in Britain” said Nickson. “I grew up watching these films and to be working on this project feels like coming home. They’re peculiarly British but the appeal of the humor and the ever-present message that good people always win is absolutely global.”

“These films are a part of British culture and to be carrying on the legacy of Norman Hudis and Talbot Rothwell is a thrill and a responsibility” said writing partner Dawson. “We intend to be sympathetic to the heritage whilst being unafraid to modernize the franchise for a whole new audience. This is my dream job.”