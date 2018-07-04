The mock poster for the “fan”-led remake of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is hilarious

We’d actually watch the fan version if it was like this parody

If you have a passing acquaintance with both Star Wars and the internet you might have heard about the fans of the sci-fi franchise who are trying to remake The Last Jedi.

Advertisement

Explaining their grievances (which are often to do with the number of women in the film, the surprise death of Supreme Leader Snoke and Luke’s curmudgeonly ways) in various posts around the internet, the remakers are amassing donations and could well be on their way to making SOME sort of movie.

But what could that movie actually look like? Well, thanks to the efforts of Fernando Reza we know have a bit of an idea, with the graphic artist unveiling his impression of the movie these fans want on his Twitter account.

My teaser poster for the Last Jedi Remake is now up in the shop. Poster done, now all we need is a script, a cast, the rights, a director, money, and talent. https://t.co/PhEdA1CHYY #RemakeTheLastJedi #JulyTheSecondBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/j8VczWNHX4 — Fernando Reza (@frodesignco) July 2, 2018

The teaser poster is, frankly, a masterpiece, nodding to almost every complaint made by The Last Jedi’s haters and altering the characters accordingly.

Underwhelmed by a broken, depressed Luke? Well here he is as the ripped, gun-toting champion you always wanted.

Disappointed by Snoke’s lack of backstory? Well lucky you, now he’s laying it all out for you with his overhead projector.

Other highlights? Rey abandoning her Jedi training to make lovely Porg dinners for everyone, the triple Death Star in the corner, the super-shredded Kylo Ren in the background (in that he’s literally dressed as Shredder from the Ninja Turtles), BB-8 wielding a barbed wire baseball bat….actually, scratch that. It’s all a highlight. Every detail of this poster is amazing.

Even The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson seems to love it, joining the chorus of fans online appreciating Reza’s art.

😂 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) July 3, 2018

Onboard for the Snoke TED talk. — Cheese Holiday (@MrAaronSwainEsq) July 3, 2018

I tried deciding on which part was my favorite, but it turns out they all are. — Michael Keene (@MichaelKeene) July 3, 2018

Forget all the bad stuff we said before – PLEASE make this movie, guys.

Advertisement

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in cinemas in December 2019