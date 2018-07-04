Accessibility Links

The mock poster for the “fan”-led remake of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is hilarious

We’d actually watch the fan version if it was like this parody

Luke Skywalker in the latest Star Wars: Last Jedi trailer (YouTube, JG)

If you have a passing acquaintance with both Star Wars and the internet you might have heard about the fans of the sci-fi franchise who are trying to remake The Last Jedi.

Explaining their grievances (which are often to do with the number of women in the film, the surprise death of Supreme Leader Snoke and Luke’s curmudgeonly ways) in various posts around the internet, the remakers are amassing donations and could well be on their way to making SOME sort of movie.

But what could that movie actually look like? Well, thanks to the efforts of Fernando Reza we know have a bit of an idea, with the graphic artist unveiling his impression of the movie these fans want on his Twitter account.

The teaser poster is, frankly, a masterpiece, nodding to almost every complaint made by The Last Jedi’s haters and altering the characters accordingly.

Underwhelmed by a broken, depressed Luke? Well here he is as the ripped, gun-toting champion you always wanted.

Disappointed by Snoke’s lack of backstory? Well lucky you, now he’s laying it all out for you with his overhead projector.

Other highlights? Rey abandoning her Jedi training to make lovely Porg dinners for everyone, the triple Death Star in the corner, the super-shredded Kylo Ren in the background (in that he’s literally dressed as Shredder from the Ninja Turtles), BB-8 wielding a barbed wire baseball bat….actually, scratch that. It’s all a highlight. Every detail of this poster is amazing.

Even The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson seems to love it, joining the chorus of fans online appreciating Reza’s art.

Forget all the bad stuff we said before – PLEASE make this movie, guys.

Star Wars Episode IX will be released in cinemas in December 2019

