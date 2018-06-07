"What's not to love?" wrote Hamill alongside a picture of him hugging Tran. He added: "#GetALifeNerds"

His hashtag has already gained momentum...

After Tran left social media, reportedly because of months of online harassment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson addressed the abuse.

More like this

He called out a user who said that such harassment was just critiquing, labelling that argument as “disingenuous bulls***”.

He added: “You know the difference between not liking a movie and hatefully harassing a woman so bad she has to get off social media. And you know which of those two we’re talking about here.”

Plus, in response to the same user, Johnson said "it's clear as day" that criticism and "being an abusive a***hole to people online" are two different things and that "we're condemning the latter and not the former".

"On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past four years I've met lots of real fellow Star Wars fans," he continued. "We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humour, love & respect. We're the VAST majority, we're having fun & doing just fine."

Advertisement

Tran hasn’t explicitly commented on her departure, but she has completely cleared her Instagram profile. The page is still accessible, with her bio reading "Afraid, but doing it anyway.”