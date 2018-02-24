This will be the final chapter in the current trilogy of Star Wars films, which began with The Force Awakens and continued with Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi.

The as-yet-untitled movie will begin shooting at the end of July, with JJ Abrams co-writing the film with Argo screenwriter Chris Terrio.

“We have a script, which is a big deal for me," he said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, adding that the experience of being back in the Star Wars universe is "surreal".

More like this

"Sometimes having the script in advance is something I haven’t always been lucky enough to have," he added. "But I’m writing this with Chris Terrio, who’s a genius, and I’m having a great time."

Advertisement

Episode IX is far from the end of the Star Wars story however, with The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson leading a separate trilogy of movies, and Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss also working on a new series of Star Wars films.