Director Rian Johnson trolls the Star Wars fan campaign to remake The Last Jedi: "Please actually happen"
Apparently, the "Remake The Last Jedi" project is "not a joke"
Is Rian Johnson offended by the "Remake The Last Jedi" project started by disgruntled fans "in order to save Star Wars"? Absolutely not. In fact he is delighted – and hopes it goes ahead immediately...
The Last Jedi director has shared his amusement about the super-serious campaign in a Twitter post, writing: "please please please please pleeeeeeeaaaase please actually happen please please please please please..."
Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill shared Johnson's response, writing "talk to the jacket" and tweeting a picture of the back of First Lady Melania Trump's notorious outfit reading: "I really don't care, do u?" (Yes, 2018 is weird.)
But, as the Twitter account Remake The Last Jedi explained, this "isn't a joke".
Apparently, a team of (mysterious) producers "is offering to cover the budget" for a remake of The Last Jedi that would remove the "blasphemy" from the canon, to the tune of £200 million.
"It'd probably look like a brand new movie," the group adds, welcoming Johnson's comments at face value: "You know the movie is bad when it’s [sic] own Director is begging for a remake."
Displaying a degree of self-awareness, one tweet reads: "The people in power think the fans who disliked TLJ are an irrelevant minority of basement dwellers who are just keyboard cowboys that will never actually effect real change. If you don't want them to win then spread #RemakeTheLastJedi and let your voice be heard!"
Of course, there might be a few stumbling blocks. As Seth Rogen asks, drily, "How did you get investors without a script or stars or director or legal ability to make this movie? Those have been important elements in the past."
But the RTLJ team is undeterred – and is confident that Disney will let them loose on the multi-billion dollar Star Wars franchise.
"The plan requires Disney to put on hold the Lucasfilm titles in development starting w/Episode IX, but it will pay dividends for them in the long run," the would-be filmmakers explain.
Johnson has been having fun with the idea. Responding to the suggestion of "a reality show of this production process," he simply wrote: "Oh my god."