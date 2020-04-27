20 tennis questions for your home pub quiz

Tennis is on hold for now with majors to be hastily rearranged and Wimbledon cancelled in 2020.

However, that just gives us the perfect opportunity to reminisce on some of the finest players, tournaments and achievements in the sport’s history via a celebratory pub quiz.

Questions

Which two players met in three consecutive Wimbledon finals in 1988, 1989 and 1990? Nicolas Mahut and John Isner recorded the longest tennis match in history at Wimbledon in 2010. How many games were played in total during the final set? How many times has Rafael Nadal won the French Open? Roger Federer was born in which Swiss city? How many Olympic gold medals has Andy Murray won? Who was the first person to win Wimbledon with an invitation? How many Grand Slam singles titles has Serena Williams won? In which year was Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s epic Wimbledon final that ended at 9:15pm in the dark, a year before the Centre Court roof was installed? Who is the current world Number 1 in the Women’s game (WTA rankings)? Who is the current world Number 1 in the Men’s game (ATP rankings)? Who is the last player to win back-to-back Women’s singles Grand Slam titles? In which year did Serena Williams win her last Grand Slam singles title? Who did Roger Federer beat in the final to claim his first Wimbledon title in 2003? Which tennis superstar is the only player to achieve a Golden Slam? (Winning all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in the same calendar year) Fred Perry was the last British man to win Wimbledon before Andy Murray. Which year was Perry’s last triumph? Serena and Venus Williams played each other in four consecutive Grand Slam finals between 2002 and 2003. How many of those matches did Venus win? How many times has Andy Murray won the Davis Cup? Who is the last British woman to win a Grand Slam? What is the official capacity of Centre Court? (to the nearest thousand) Nick Kyrgios’ highest ATP tennis ranking is in the top 10 – true or false?

Answers

