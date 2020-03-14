The Voice UK 2020: Who is through to the knockouts?

The Voice UK continues this weekend, as coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, and Tom Jones continue to trim their teams down as they reach the third stage of the competition, better known as the knockouts.

Artists will perform a ‘killer song’ of their choosing and the coaches will pick two members of their team to go through to the live shows, creating a final 8 for the public vote and sending 16 home.

Last week, we watched each coach chop their teams in half in The Voice Battles. They also had the opportunity to steal one act from each other, which resulted in lots of changes.

So, which acts are through to the knockouts? And who was sent packing?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Team Will

THROUGH

Baby Sol

Based in West London, Baby Sol, 36, is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist.

Doug Sure

Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace, London.

Gevanni Hutton

One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.

Johannes Pietsch

The 18-year-old student from Austria hopes to be as big as Ariana Grande one day.

Lucy Calcines

Raised in Spain by her musician parents, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, currently lives in the UK.

Claudillea Holloway – Stolen from Meghan

The 24-year-old singer is from Cambridgeshire.

OUT

Zindzi Thomas

The 31-year-old singer from Salford works as a debt management advisor. She was sent home after a battle with Doug.

Alia Lara

The 19-year-old is a busker from Enfield, North London. After a battle with Lucy, she was sent home.

Shauna Byrne

She is a 16-year-old a student from Dublin. She lost in a battle with Gevanni.

Everygreen

Made up of best friends from Donegal, Ireland, the Irish trio have been singing together since school days. They lost in a battle with Johannes.

Team Tom

THROUGH

ShezAr

The sister of singer Labrinth, ShezAr is a 31-year-old singer who group in London with her musical family of nine.

Zion

Zion, 26, is a freelance graphic designer who lives in Manchester.

Elly O’Keeffe

Hailing from Cork in Ireland, Elly is a 31-year-old teacher. She also comes from a very musical family.

Lois Moodie

The younger singer, 21, has been singing with her family from the age of four.

Jonny Brooks

Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.

So Diva – Stolen from Will

So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.

OUT

Lara George

Lara, 32, is a learning support assistant from Essex. She lost in a battle with ShezAr.

Lara Anstead

The 26-year-old performing arts teacher. She was sent home after battling with Jonny.

Sean Connolly

Sean is a 30-year-old insurance renewals advisor. He lost in a battle with Lois.

Vivienne Isebor

The mental health recovery worker, 26, is from North London. She lost in a battle with Zion.

Shaun Samonini

Gym-owner Shaun, 33, is from Essex. He also sings in his spare time. Sadly, his journey came to an end after Elly won the battle.

Team Meghan

THROUGH

Brooke Scullion

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.

Blaize China

Blaize China, 21, is from the Isley of Sheppey.

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

The 16-year-old comes from Wales.

Oli Ross

Oli is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds.

Darci Wilders

Darci, 18, is a student from Strabane, Northern Ireland.

Beryl McCormack – Stolen from Olly

Beryl, 22, is part-time make-up artist.

OUT

Katie and Aoife

The singing duo are 16-year-old twin sisters from Ireland. They were sent home after losing a battle against Darci.

Holly Scally

The 16-year-old student hails from Glasgow. She lost in a battle with Trinity.

Dean John-Wilson

Dean, 30, is currently an actor-singer from Middlesborough – who previously appeared as Aladdin in the West End. Unfortunately his journey on The Voice was cut short after a battle with Oli.

Team Olly

THROUGH

Cameo Williams

Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard.

Ty Lewis

Ty, 18, is a music technology student from Billingham.

Alan Chan

Full time music student Alan, 40, is from London.

Cat Cavelli

Cat is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.

Blessing Chitapa

The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.

Jordan Phillips – Stolen from Will

Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and currently works as a joiner and sandwich delivery man.

OUT

Belle Noir

The singing trio is made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily, who have been performing for three years. They lost in a battle with Cat.

Brian Corbett

Brian, 29, is from Ireland and currently works as a bartender. He was sent home after a battle with Cameo.

Bleu Woodward

Out after battle with Alan. Bleu, 36, is a singer and gym receptionist originally from Leeds.

Millie Bowell

The singer, 23, is a florist from South London. She lost in a battle with Ty.

The Voice UK 2020 continues Saturday nights on ITV