The Voice UK 2020 Battles: Meet the line-up and their coaches
Everything you need to know about this year's contestants...
The Voice UK continues this weekend, as coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, and Tom Jones wrap up The Voice Battles and whittle their teams down to just six acts.
The coaches will also have the opportunity to steal one act from each other, so there's likely to be lots of changes.
So how are the battles going so far? Who has already been stolen? And which acts are going through to the knockout stages?
Here's everything you need to know...
Team Will
So Diva
More like this
So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.
Baby Sol
Based in West London, Baby Sol, 36, is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist.
Doug Sure- THROUGH
Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace, London.
Gevanni Hutton
One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.
Johannes Pietsch- THROUGH
The 18-year-old student from Austria hopes to be as big as Ariana Grande one day.
Lucy Calcines - THROUGH
Raised in Spain by her musician parents, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, currently lives in the UK.
Zindzi Thomas - OUT after battle with Doug
The 31-year-old singer from Salford works as a debt management advisor.
Alia Lara - OUT after battle with Lucy
The 19-year-old is a busker from Enfield, North London.
Shauna Byrne
Shauna, 16, is a student from Dublin.
Claudillea Holloway - THROUGH (Stolen from Meghan)
The 24-year-old singer is rom Cambridgeshire.
Everygreen - OUT after battle with Johannes
Made up of best friends from Donegal, Ireland, the Irish trio have been singing together since school days.
Team Tom
Lara George
32-year-old Lara is a learning support assistant from Essex.
ShezAr
The sister of singer Labrinth, ShezAr is a 31-year-old singer who group in London with her musical family of nine.
Zion - THROUGH
Zion, 26, is a freelance graphic designer who lives in Manchester.
Lara Anstead - OUT after battle with Jonny
Lara is a 26-year-old performing arts teacher.
Sean Connolly - OUT after battle with Lois
Sean is a 30-year-old insurance renewals advisor.
Elly O'Keeffe - THROUGH
Hailing from Cork in Ireland, Elly is a 31-year-old teacher. She also comes from a very musical family.
Lois Moodie - THROUGH
The younger singer, 21, has been singing with her family from the age of four.
Jonny Brooks - THROUGH
Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.
Vivienne Isebor - OUT after battle with Zion
Vivienne, 26, is a mental health recovery worker from North London.
Shaun Samonini - OUT after battle with Elly
Gym-owner Shaun, 33, is from Essex. He also sings in his spare time.
Team Meghan
Brooke Scullion - THROUGH
The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.
Blaize China - THROUGH
Blaize China, 21, is from the Isley of Sheppey.
Trinity-Leigh Cooper - THROUGH
The 16-year-old comes from Wales.
Katie and Aoife
The singing duo are 16-year-old twin sisters from Ireland.
Oli Ross - THROUGH
Oli is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds.
Darci Wilders
Darci, 18, is a student from Strabane, Northern Ireland.
Holly Scally - OUT after battle with Trinity
The 16-year-old student hails from Glasgow.
Dean John-Wilson - OUT after battle with Oli
Dean, 30, is currently an actor-singer from Middlesborough - who previously appeared as Aladdin in the West End.
Beryl McCormack - THROUGH (Stolen from Olly)
Beryl, 22, is part-time make-up artist.
Team Olly
Cameo Williams
Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard.
Ty Lewis - THROUGH
Ty, 18, is a music technology student from Billingham.
Alan Chan - THROUGH
Full time music student Alan, 40, is from London.
Jordan Phillips - THROUGH (Stolen from Will)
Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and currently works as a joiner and sandwich delivery man.
Belle Noir
The singing trio is made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily, who have been performing for three years.
Cat Cavelli
Cat is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.
Brian Corbett
Brian, 29, is from Ireland and currently works as a bartender.
Blessing Chitapa - THROUGH
The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.
Bleu Woodward - OUT after battle with Alan
Bleu, 36, is a singer and gym receptionist originally from Leeds.
Millie Bowell - OUT after battle with Ty
The singer, 23, is a florist from South London.
The Voice UK 2020 Battles concludes Saturday 7 March at 8:30pm, only on ITV