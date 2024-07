32-year-old Lara George from Essex first met Murs when she was just 16 and the pair later worked together at a call centre.

These days, George is employed as a learning support worker but singing remains a passion for her just as it is for her ex-workmate.

She has a chance at landing her own music career with an audition on The Voice UK, where she'll be singing Jess Glynne's number one hit song Don't Be So Hard on Yourself.

More like this

The question is: does Murs hit the big button and spin his chair for her? ITV are keeping quiet, but all will be revealed when the episode airs on Saturday night.

ShezAr performing on The Voice UK (ITV Plc)

George isn't the only contestant who has a link to the celebrity coaches, as fellow performer ShezAr has previously worked with the one-and-only Tom Jones.

ShezAr is the sister of Beneath Your Beautiful singer Labrinth and once performed with a gospel choir on Tom Jones and Beverly Knight's Gospel Christmas, a special which first aired on BBC Two in 2017.

Advertisement

The Voice UK returns to ITV at 8:30pm on Saturday 4th January