All the movies and TV shows delayed by Coronavirus – how COVID 19 is impacting the industry

Now declared a global pandemic, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused havoc across the entertainment industry. From Hollywood to London, the outbreak has caused delays and shutdowns to many major TV and film productions – and even some major stars, such as Tom Hanks, have been hit by the disease.

While most of the disruptions have been felt in China (where the virus originated), there have been plenty of major setbacks for UK screen consumers. Below are the biggest delays to expect from COVID-19, with the list to be updated as more news is announced.

What movies have been delayed?

Although originally set to be rolled out in the UK on 19th March 2020, studio Paramount has now pulled the film from release (12th March). No new release date has yet been given.

In a statement announcing the delay, Paramount said: “We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

Director and star of the first film John Krasinski added on Instagram that “due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time” for the film to be released.

The much-hyped 25th instalment in the spy series was originally scheduled for a 3rd April release before being moved back seven months. On 4th March, MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced that they had moved this date to 12th November 2020 after “careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace”.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

The move is expected to cost MGM $30-50 million in the short term, according to reports.

Peter Rabbit 2

The follow-up to the 2018 animated adventure has been delayed by four months due to Coronavirus. Although the release date was first set as 27th March, the movie – which features the voices of James Corden and Margot Robbie – has now been delayed to 7th August.

The latest instalment in the MI franchises was one of the first movies to halt production amid coronavirus concerns. On 24th February, the film cancelled a three-week shoot in Venice, Italy.

The movie is still scheduled for a release on 23rd July, 2021. It is not yet clear if the delay to filming will impact the film’s release.

The live-action remake has currently been pulled from cinemas, with a new date not yet given. The US date has also been pulled with Disney announcing delays to Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers late on 12th March.

The UK premiere of the film has been scaled back, the red carpet event in Leicester Square reduced to “a contained indoor screening”.

FOX

The film, originally slated for a 2018 release, has experienced another delay due to Coronavirus. On March 12th, the Fox/Disney announced the film would not be released on 10th April 2020 as planned.

The latest instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise has been moved back by 11 months due to Coronavirus. F9 was due out in May, but will now not skid into cinemas until April 2021.

In a statement on Twitter, the film franchise said: “While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together.”

What TV shows have been delayed?

Netflix

The hit sci-fi is one of a slew of Netflix series affected by the outbreak – with the streaming platform suspending production on all of its scripted projects filming in the US and Canada for at least two weeks starting from Monday 16th March.

As with Netflix, US network FX has put production on several of its shows on hold – which includes Noah Hawley’s anthology series Fargo in addition to Donald Glover’s comedy Atlanta, drama series Snowfall and upcoming comic book adaptation Y: The Last Man.

Production on the Disney+/Marvel series has halted over Coronavirus concerns. The show was due to begin a shoot in Prague in early March, but this was cancelled after the Czech government imposed a series of restrictions on all travel and events in the country.

It’s currently not yet clear if this delay will push back the show’s August 2020 release date.

Celebrity Race Across The World

Production on the all-star version of Race Across The World has been delayed by BBC and producers Studio Lambert.

In a statement, the BBC said: “Celebrity Race Across the World involves contestants travelling across a number of different countries, and given that official advice in relation to specific countries is continually changing in line with the spread of Covid-19, Studio Lambert has decided to delay production on this series in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis following the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed that the upcoming series of the Amazon motoring show has been put on hold.

The host has said on Twitter that filming will restart “when this virus business is settled” as “it’s making international travel tricky”.

Riverdale

The CW

Shooting for the teen drama has shut down in Vancouver after it was discovered a crew member had come into contact with a COVID-19 sufferer. While medical evaluations are underway, production is postponed.

Phillip Schofield’s How To Spend It Well On Holiday

Schofield’s new travel series was due to start on 5th March, but was pulled from the schedules after a rise in coronavirus cases. It is not currently clear when the show will air.