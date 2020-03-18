"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England. We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

They have confirmed their episodes will now air on Monday at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

This should ensure there's plenty of action to keep fans entertained with every week while filming is shut down.

It's not all bad news, as a source confirmed to RadioTimes.com that although filming is cancelled, the writing teams will still continue to work on the next huge storylines set to rock Albert Square.

There has currently been no confirmation from ITV about Coronation Street and Emmerdale's filming plans.

Neighbours recently confirmed they would be stepping away from set for a while too, in a bid to slow down the coronavirus spread.

They told RadioTimes.com: "Neighbours has decided to take a short break this week to ensure the production model in place can withstand any potential impact of the current COVID 19 situation. Today all cast and crew met to discuss this issue as a result of a specific concern about the pandemic. Production will resume on Monday as planned with no interruption to the on-air or delivery schedule. The health and well-being of everyone on the set of Neighbours will always be our priority."

