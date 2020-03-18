A spokesperson told RadioTimes.com, "Neighbours has decided to take a short break this week to ensure the production model in place can withstand any potential impact of the current COVID 19 situation.

"Today all cast and crew met to discuss this issue as a result of a specific concern about the pandemic. Production will resume on Monday as planned with no interruption to the on-air or delivery schedule. The health and well-being of everyone on the set of Neighbours will always be our priority."

The shutdown will have no impact on episodes set to be broadcast in the coming days and weeks—as the soap films episodes four to five months ahead of schedule.

More like this

Numerous productions around the world have been shut down as a result of the ongoing pandemic, including several blockbuster films and big-budget TV projects.

Advertisement

Neighbours is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary with a week of special episodes which started on Monday.