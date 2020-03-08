The decision was made in light of the coronavirus outbreak currently affecting several nations around the world, leading to the closure of 70,000 cinemas in China and more than 800 in Italy.

These developments would have significantly limited the film's potential box office gross, but pushing No Time To Die so dramatically came with its own substantial cost.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that MGM, the film studio that releases the James Bond films, will lose anywhere between $30-50 million out of the move.

More like this

This money was spent on marketing for the film's initially planned release in April, which will now have to be scrapped and rolled out again in the lead up to its new November date.

This cost will be on top of the film's existing production budget, thought to be around $250 million, making it easily one of the most expensive films of the year.

No Time To Die is Daniel Craig's final performance as Bond and is likely to be a strong performer for that reason, expected to post a comparable number to Skyfall's $1.2 billion gross and Spectre's $880 million.

Advertisement

No Time To Die arrives in cinemas on 26th October 2020