What is Barry about?

When hitman and former US Marine Barry travels from the Midwest to LA to carry out a job, he tracks his target to an acting class, which he decides to join. Barry finds himself unexpectedly at home in the LA theatre community, but still has a job to do for a demanding —and threatening— Chechen mob.

As Barry struggles with his dual identities, the themes raised in the class's plays lead Barry to question his life choices, although his criminal activity does seem to help his budding acting career, as well as his relationship with fellow student Sally.

How many seasons of Barry are there?

Two seasons have aired and HBO has renewed the show for a third season.

When will Barry return to TV?

No official release date has been announced, but series one and two were released in March 2018 and March 2019, respectively, so March 2020 was originally a good bet for series three. However, production for the third season has been delayed due to coronavirus, so it's unclear at this stage when we can expect it to land.

Who is in the cast of Barry?

The title character is played by Bill Hader, who rose to fame during his eight-year tenure on Saturday Night Live. Hader, who also co-wrote Barry with Alec Berg (The Dictator, Curb Your Enthusiasm), starred opposite Amy Schumer in Trainwreck.

Stephen Root (NewsRadio, Boardwalk Empire) plays Monroe Fuches, the family friend who introduces Barry to the criminal underworld.

Canadian-born London stage actor Sarah Goldberg plays Sally Reed, Barry’s love interest and fellow theatre student.

Glenn Fleshler (Hannibal) plays Chechen mob boss Goran Pazar. His right-hand man, NoHo Hank, is played by Gotham’s Anthony Carrigan.

Legendary actor and OBE recipient Henry Winkler stars as acting class leader Gene Cousineau.

Where is Barry filmed?

Barry is filmed in Los Angeles, primarily at Sony Pictures Studios. Locations also include the Allen Street Theater, Residual’s Tavern, Century City Towers, and Dockweiler Beach.