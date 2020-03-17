Disney is yet to confirm exactly how long the film's release will be postponed, with no new release date set for any territories.

Black Widow – starring Scarlett Johansson – is the latest major Hollywood blockbuster to be pushed back as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, following similar postponements for the likes of Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place Part II and the latest James Bond film No Time To Die.

Though cinemas in the US are yet to close, Odeon and Cineworld in the UK are among a number of cinema chains to have closed their doors.

With the coronavirus now a global pandemic, the UK government is advising its citizens to work from home and avoid large gatherings in an attempt to help curb the spread of the disease.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow follows Johansson's Natasha Romanoff as she confronts her past and the broken relationships left in her wake as she is hunted down by the enigmatic villain Taskmaster. David Harbour (Stranger Things), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) also star.