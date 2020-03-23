ITV is now focusing its attention on keeping Good Morning Britain and This Morning on the air.

Its new daytime schedule starting from Monday 23rd March will consist of an extended Good Morning Britain from 6am to 10am, where Lorraine Kelly will join Piers in the studio for the final hour.

They will hand over to Holly and Phil for This Morning, which will retain its usual timeslot between 10am and 12:30pm.

ITV will begin airing repeats of their favourite Loose Women episodes at 12:30pm, in lieu of any new episodes being recorded.

An ITV spokesperson said: "Safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved with our programmes is our priority and in this dynamically developing situation we will obviously continue to review these new arrangements on a day by day basis and follow at all times the latest PHE and WHO guidelines."

The coronavirus has affected production on dozens of films and television shows.