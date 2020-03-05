When is Malorie Blackman’s Noughts + Crosses on TV?

Malorie Blackman’s bestselling young adult novel Noughts + Crosses is headed to BBC One for its first screen adaptation.

The series is set in an alternate world where the UK and Europe were colonised by Africa, creating a ruling class of crosses (black people) and an oppressed underclass of noughts (white people).

Here’s everything we know about the series so far…

When is Noughts and Crosses on TV?

Noughts and Crosses will begin airing on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 5th March 2020.

All episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after that date for those who want to binge the series.

What is Noughts and Crosses about?

In the present day, nought (white) and cross (black) people are segregated, with the latter comprising an oppressive ruling class.

Against this backdrop, privileged cross girl Sephy and poor nought boy Callum fall in love, embarking on a forbidden romance together.

They face terrible danger from all sides as Sephy’s powerful father looks to crack down on nought activity, while her unhinged boyfriend grows paranoid about her friendship with Callum.

Meanwhile, Callum’s disenfranchised brother Jude looks to fight back against the oppressive cross regime, becoming involved in a rising militia.

Who has been cast in Noughts and Crosses?

Peaky Blinders actor Jack Rowan stars as Callum, while newcomer Masali Baduza is playing Sephy.

Paterson Joseph (Peep Show) is playing Sephy’s father and Home Secretary Kamal Hadley, while Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984) plays her controlling boyfriend.

Helen Baxendale (Friends) and Ian Hart (Harry Potter) appear as Callum’s parents Meggie and Ryan, while Josh Dylan (The End of the F***ing World) will play his older brother Jude.

Shaun Dingwall (Doctor Who) has been cast in the role of Liberation Militia leader Jack Dorn, while Bonnie Mbuli (Wallander) plays Sephy’s mother Jasmine.

Oh, and big news for fans of Stormzy: the rapper will make an appearance in the final episode as newspaper editor Kolawale – a role newly created for the series.

“As a diehard fan of Malorie’s novels, being a part of this important show is a dream come true,” he said.

“The news lies all the time. They tell us what they think we would want to hear.” Introducing Kolawale, Editor-in-Chief, Ohene Standard, played by Stormzy. #NoughtsAndCrosses pic.twitter.com/sYlEjZHjCb — Noughts + Crosses (@noughtcrosstv) March 21, 2019

Is there a trailer?

The BBC has released this trailer for the high-profile series…

Who wrote the Noughts and Crosses television series?

Being Human creator and Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse took over the project in 2018, overseeing the script-writing process with help from Riviera’s Lydia Adetunji and Five By Five’s Nathaniel Price.

Malorie Blackman said: “I am beyond thrilled that Noughts and Crosses will be dramatised by the BBC – it couldn’t have found a better home. Callum and Sephy seem to have meant a lot to readers over the years and I’m excited at the prospect of watching them on my TV!”

Will there be a second series of Noughts and Crosses?

Malorie Blackman fans will know that the story of Noughts + Crosses extends across several novels, but will there be more adaptations?

Star Jack Rowan told RadioTimes.com: “By the end [of the TV series], you’re left satisfied, like ‘oh wow, that’s an ending.’ But then, you’re also kind of like, it can go more…”

It sounds like we’ll have to wait and see whether other books in the series will also make their way to the small screen.