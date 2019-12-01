How can I watch all the Harry Potter films? Are they on TV this Christmas?

Accio Harry Potter films! It’s the festive season, which is as good a reason as any to re-watch Harry Potter for the 100th time. But where can you see them? Are they on TV this Christmas? What about on-demand?

At this point, we only know of one Harry Potter film that you can watch on TV this December – but if and when that changes, we’ll be updating this article.

Until then, here’s your guide to where else you can watch every magical movie in the franchise…

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as impossibly young-looking pre-teens, this nearly twenty-year-old film launched the boy wizard onto muggle cinema-goers for the first time and turned the books into a film phenomenon.

It will be available to watch on Now TV and Sky from 23rd December, but can be bought now from the Sky Store and >Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The film that introduced us to Moaning Myrtle, Tom Riddle’s soon-to-be important diary and of course Dobby the house-elf, the Chamber of Secrets expanded the wizarding world in several magical ways. Just don’t think about the giant spiders…

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be available to watch on NOW TV and Sky from 23rd December, but can be bought now from the Sky Store and >Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

A fan favourite, the Prisoner of Azkaban was artfully shot by Roma director Alfonso Cuarón, and delves deeper into the tragic past of Harry’s parents through new additions such as Sirius Black and Remus Lupin.

It is available to watch on NOW TV and Sky from 23rd December, but can be bought now from the Sky Store and Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Hogwarts’ lack of health and safety regulations was felt keenly in this fourth instalment which saw Harry battle dragons, mermaids and much worse in the Tri-Wizard Tournament. Featuring a young Robert Pattison to boot, the film also saw the students navigate love lives for the first time.

Available on NOW TV and Sky from 23rd December, but can be bought now from the Sky Store and >Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

The series takes a darker turn in this instalment which sees the Ministry of Magic take over Hogwarts, disbelief that Voldemort is back and Harry experiencing some quite disturbing visions. Don’t lie, we all hated Umbridge worse than Voldermort…

Available on NOW TV and Sky from 23rd December, but can be bought now from the Sky Store and >Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Death eaters rise and hormones rage in this adaptation, with Harry and his friends caught up in love triangles as well as dark magic. There may even be a certain shock death…

Available on NOW TV and Sky from 23rd December, but can be bought now from the Sky Store and Amazon.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Away from Hogwarts for the first time ever, Harry, Ron and Hermione go on quite the camping trip as Voldermort tightens his grip on the wizarding world. Bring your tissues for the end scene.

Available on NOW TV and Sky from 23rd December, but can be bought now from the Sky Store and Amazon.

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

The grand finale to the saga of the boy who lived was explosive to say the least – and featured some wonderful work from Alan Rickman.

It will be available on NOW TV and Sky from 23rd December and airs on ITV on 1st December at 4:40pm. It can also be bought from the Sky Store and Amazon.