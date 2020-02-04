How to watch Seinfeld in the UK for free

American comedy classic Seinfeld will be available to watch for free on All 4 starting from February 2020.

Advertisement

The series stars Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards as a group of friends living in New York City.

Together they tackle the trivial challenges that life throws at them in a sharply-written sitcom said to be hugely influential and one of the best ever made.

The first three seasons of Seinfeld will be available to stream on All 4 from Friday 7th February and the remaining six will join one at a time every Friday until mid-March.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Charlie Palmer, Managing Editor of All 4 said: “I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off 2020 than with the addition of Seinfeld, one of the most influential sitcoms of all time, to All 4. In making it available for free, we hope to bring a whole new audience to a show that has already earned an enduring and loyal fanbase.”

Seinfeld ran from 1989 until 1998, with more than 76 million people tuning in to the final episode.

Co-creator Larry David has gone on to star in his own successful comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm, which recently began airing its tenth season on Sky Comedy and NOW TV.

Advertisement

Seinfeld begins streaming on All 4 on Friday 7th February